Presidential Bid: It’s Speculative But God Will Show Us The Way, Says Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has stated that the reports on if he will contest the presidency in the 2023 general election are “speculative”.

Over the weekend, reports arose that the Senate President would soon declare his candidacy for president.

Lawan said his decision on the topic will be guided by divine direction while receiving questions from statehouse media after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

“I thought you were going to ask me about what we want to do in 2022. We passed the budget for 2022, a budget for consolidation of what we have been able to achieve in 2020, when we had an implementation of 100 percent,” he said.

“The year 2021 has just finished — another 100 percent implementation of budget — and we’re looking forward to ensuring that the 2022 budget is also implemented by 100 percent.

“If we stabilise our economy, we stabilise our country, then people can contest. But for now, everything is speculative and I believe that God, in His infinite mercy, will show us the way.”