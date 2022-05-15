Reactions As Erica Nlewedim’s Outfit To AMVCA Reportedly Costs N410M

Popular reality star, Erica Nlewedim recently sparked another reactions online over the cost of her outfit which is said to cost N410M.

Erica alongside a large number of celebrities attended the eight edition of the award event in different stunning outfits.

A fan page of the reality star, however, sparked reactions with the claims of the outfit rocked by the brand influencer to cost a fortune.

“It’s was just reconfirmed from a reliable source that awa original butterfly dress was actually $794,000 not $500,000 that I was told. Erica Nlewedim, the queen of the sky, and the ground. 🔥🔥🔥,” the fan wrote.

See reactions that followed below;