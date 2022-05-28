Refrain From Violent Campaigns, Oyetola Warns Challengers

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, has advised his challengers and opposing political parties in the state to refrain from engaging in violent campaigns that could disrupt the state’s calm.

He advised opposition party members to be cautious, noting that the campaign and election are not about violence.

The governor issued the warning while speaking to All Progressives Congress supporters at St. Thomas, Otan-Ayegbaju, Boluwaduro Local Government Area, Osun.

This was said in a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, titled, ‘You deserve second term, Osun monarchs tell Oyetola.’

Oyetola who expressed surprise at the attack on the members of the press and loyalists of the party shortly after his campaign at Gbongan, said it was unfortunate that the opposition had resulted to violence.

He appealed to the members of the party not to panic just as he called on the security operatives to go after the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“I am surprised at the attack that occurred shortly after I left the venue of the campaign. I am appealing to the people to remain calm and unperturbed as we are doing everything possible to maintain peace and order.

“We have charged the security agencies to go after the perpetrators. Osun is known for peace and we will continue to maintain that status no matter what.

“Violence will not help any one or take anyone anywhere. I have been tested and trusted. We are sure of victory, and in a free and fair contest, I will win by the grace of God”, Oyetola added.