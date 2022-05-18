Religion Failed Osinachi Nwachukwu – Daddy Freeze Writes As Authorities Debunk Rumors Of The Late Singer Singing In The Morgue

Award-winning Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host, Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at Nigerian religious leaders for failing to revive the late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu like they always claim to do with actors in their churches.

This comes after the National Hospital released a statement dismissing claims by some individuals that the corpse of the late Gospel singer wakes up and sings her hit song ‘Ekwueme’ in the morgue at night.

Reacting to the news, Daddy Freeze wrote that many religious groups wished the allegations were true. He added the same pastors who boast of having supernatural powers to raise people from death couldn’t revive the singer who died allegedly after receiving beatings from her husband.

“Many of you religious superstition groupies wanted this to be true..🙄. Sadly, she passed on and no pastor could raise her. Tomorrow they would be raising actors and actresses. Rest well Osinachi, although religion failed you, God won’t!”