Retrieve Non-State Actors’ Weapons, Lalong Tells Security Agencies

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said on Monday that the proliferation of small arms and weaponry in the hands of non-state actors is fueling terrorism and other violent crimes in the country.

He said this while speaking during the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship 2022, which was held at the 3rd Armoured Division Small Arms Range, Miango in the state’s Bassa Local Government Area.

Lalong stated that the scenario was jeopardizing the Nigerian Army’s and other security services’ efforts to reduce crime in the country.

According to the governor, the Nigerian Army boasts of great men and women who possess skills and potentials essential in enhancing the national security architecture. They have demonstrated this over and over again by addressing several cases of insecurity where lives and properties are threatened.

Lalong said, “Let me also use this opportunity to request that the Nigerian Army and indeed the security agencies in the country do more to ensure that arms are taken away from non-state actors.

“The level at which unpermitted persons get access to arms and ammunition in the country is very worrying. This has increased the cases of kidnapping, violent crimes and terrorism across the nation.

“While I urge you to continue in this regard, I wish to also emphasise the need for synergy among security agencies for better results. In a society where criminals are becoming more sophisticated, we need to close ranks and ensure that no one is left behind. This includes the civilian population which also has the duty to provide necessary and timely information to security agencies.”