Rita Dominic’s Husband, Fidelis Anosike Finally Breaks Silence Following Cheating Allegations

By
Adefolahan Adesegun
-

Fidelis Anosike, the husband of veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, finally speaks out after allegations of extramarital affairs surfaced.

Recall how the controversial Instagram blog Gistlovers claimed Fidelis is in a romantic relationship with two unnamed Nollywood actresses.

The faceless handler claimed that Fidelis dated three of them (Rita and the unnamed two) before settling for Rita, but the actresses are still linked up with Fidelis.

Tension heightened after the anonymous blogger hinted at the actresses involved by spilling their initials: ‘Aunty U and Aunty I’, in Gistlovers’ words.

However, days after the news made rounds online, Fidelis who has been quiet ever since recently took to his Instagram page to share a cute photo of himself and his wife, Rita Dominic.

See the post below:

