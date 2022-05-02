Sallah: Final Victory Against Terrorists Is Within Sight – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Muslims on Eid Mubarak, reiterating his administration’s commitment to combating terrorism in Nigeria.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated in a statement on Sunday that the final triumph over Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province is in sight.

According to the President, the difficulties of banditry and kidnapping are being addressed differently in the North-western and North Central states as a result of the identification of bandit groups as terrorists.

According to him, the Federal Government is acquiring the most recent military purchases around the region in order to stop terrorist attacks.

“After a period of fasting and reflection, this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope. The battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion,’’ said the President.

“The fight has been long and hard. The final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading.

“Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes. The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the Northeast. It is a long process. Yet it is one we are, together, now embarking upon.”