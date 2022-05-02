Sallah: Remain Committed To God, Ugwuanyi Charges Muslims

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has urged Muslims, as well as other Nigerians, to continue to pray sincerely to God for the country’s peace, security, unity, and progress.

In his Sallah greeting, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked Muslims for their Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The governor prayed Allah’s blessings and guidance on the Muslim faithful, asking Nigerians to embrace peace, love, tolerance, and sacrifice, which he believes are outstanding attributes of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

As a result, he prayed for a peaceful and enjoyable celebration, emphasizing the lasting significance of the Islamic festival in promoting peace, security, unity, and progress in the country.