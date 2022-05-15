Saraki: Nigeria Needs A President Who The North, South Can Be Comfortable With

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki believes Nigeria needs a president who can make bold decisions and stick to them.

Saraki, a presidential hopeful for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), addressed PDP delegates in Asaba, Delta state’s capital, on Saturday.

Nigeria cannot afford to make the error of not voting the proper person as president in 2023, according to the former Senate president, adding that the country’s security concerns ignore tribal sensitivities.

He also stated that the country requires a president who is pro-business and knowledgeable about the private sector.

“We cannot afford to make the mistake of not putting the right person because the insecurity that we are all suffering today in this country does not know tribe or religion,” Saraki said.

“Both northerners and southerners are suffering from poverty and insecurity; we have the highest level of unemployment today at 33 percent and cost of living is very high.

“With the numerous challenges facing our nation today, we need to find people who have the capacity to lead because leadership is key today in this country; you cannot give what you do not have.

“There are certain qualities that we need today from the next president, and if those qualities are what I have, let us do the right thing and support me.

“We need somebody who can unite Nigeria, who the youths and the old, north and south can be comfortable with.

“We need somebody who can bring investments, who the private sector would be comfortable with, somebody who would also have the courage to stand for what is right and take bold decisions when that time comes.

“As you all know as entrepreneurs, money only goes to where it sees safety. A president or government that is business-friendly is what we need now, one who understands the private sector.

“We need a president that is bold and courageous to take decisions. It is not going to be easy because the challenges ahead are enormous.”