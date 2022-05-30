Secrets You Did Not Know About My New Wife, Judy Austin – Yul Edochie Finally Opens Up, Shares Video

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie recently shared a video on Facebook showing off an unknown part of his new wife, Judy Austin.
Judy Austin is Yul Edochie’s second wife and she gave birth to a son for the actor few months ago.
In Yul’s Facebook video, Judy was spotted showing off her ability to sing melodiously. The video has raised a lot of comments from internet users who loved her voice.
Onyebuchi Chuks said:
“Wow, wow, wow, this is absolutely amazing. Amazing voice Judy you are so gifted.”
Beatrice Lloyd added:
“If you close your eyes and listen, you may think it’s Mercy Johnson talking”.
Yul captioned the video:
“Secrets you didn’t know about Judy Austin.’
Watch the video below;