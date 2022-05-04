Buhari To Embark On Two-day Visit To Ebonyi From Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will this week visit Ebonyi state.

Governor David Umahi, in a statement on Wednesday revealed this through his spokesman, Francis Nwaze.

He said Buhari will be in the state on Thursday, on a two-day working visit.

Buhari during the visit will inaugurate some projects in the South East state.

The governor said some of the projects that will be commissioned include the New Government House; New Governor’s Office; New State Executive Council Chambers; King David University of Medical Sciences and King David University Twin Flyover.

Other projects to be inaugurated are the Margaret Umahi International Market; International Market Twin Flyover; Uburu-Mpu dualised road; President Muhammadu Buhari 4-way Light Tunnel and State Shopping Mall.

The statement reads: “We acknowledge with the deepest appreciation, your fatherly love and support to Ebonyi State like you do extend to other States irrespective of their party affiliations and which has made our modest achievements possible.”

While urging residents to welcome Buhari, Governor Umahi charged them to remain law-abiding during the President’s visit.

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Tuesday night met with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although the reason for the meeting was not made known, this online newspaper understands that it may not be unconnected to Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition.

Recalls that the APC leader was the first presidential aspirant in the ruling party to consult the sitting president about his political ambition.