Sex Scandal: Apostle Suleman Reacts As Stephanie Otobo Releases Intimate Pictures

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has responded to the allegation of a sexual affair with Stephanie Otobo.

Recall that Stephanie Otobo returned to social media on Monday, years after she revealed her alleged affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Stephanie accused the cleric of attempting to eliminate her in a Twitter post on Monday.

She also shared screenshots of video calls and another intimate photo with the cleric, daring him to deny he is not in the photos.

The musician has promised to make more videos of the cleric available.

In response, Apostle Suleman stated that he is trending on social media because he called for the end of the ASUU strike.

“I tweeted ‘End ASUU strike’ yesterday Sunday and today Monday I am trending on Twitter.. una well done! Same strategy all the time…

“You guys should had done this at least a week later to avoid traces. END ASUU STRIKE!”