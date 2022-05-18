Shekarau Has Joined Our Party, Says NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano and serving senator, has joined its ranks.

The development comes days after Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former member of house of representatives and a director-general of the Bola Tinubu campaign group, joined the party.

Also Read: Buba Galadima: Kwankwaso Unopposed In Race For NNPP Presidential Ticket

Jibrin’s defection came despite efforts by Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, to prevent the former’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a tweet on Tuesday, the NNPP said the former Kano governor has joined the party “finally”, adding that Kwankwaso also paid him a “congratulatory visit” on the development.