She’s Prettier Now – Social Media Users React As Lady Quits Bleaching, Returns To Original Skin Tone

A young lady has shared her inspiring transformation after deciding to stop bleaching her skin.

One of the main reasons people choose to bleach and become lighter is because they believe it will help them gain acceptance.

However, a woman’s Facebook story showed how she returned to her original ebony skin tone years after she stopped bleaching.

She shared before and after photos of herself to commemorate her return to her former self, as well as revealing that the journey began in 2020 and emphasizing that it is never too late to do the right thing.

Her story led many to state that nothing beats being natural and appreciating ones skin.

In reaction, beverly_osu said; Welcome back 👏

ablackdiamondgem; Wow your natural skin tone is gorgeous.. happy for you gurllll #blackisbeautiful

becky_gyado; Me too! Can’t believe I ever used to bleach🤣So Inlove with my dark skin

teyah30; Wow look at how beautiful she is as a dark skin woman! Glad she learned to love herself!!

zethu__dumakude; So does it really come back?

queenqueenie2; So happy for her! 🙌🏿 Once you stop listening to society, you will see how much peace it brings you!

titoriousking; She looks a lot more beautiful with her darker skin ❤️

bigjye7; I thought the process was irreversible??

missking934; You thousands time more beautiful with your natural skin sis.