Singer, Portable Excited As Headies Officials Visit Him Following His Apology

Whatever misunderstanding existed between Nigerian singer Portable and the Headies Award is now history.

This comes after the artiste revealed that Headies officials paid him a visit after he issued a public apology for threatening co-nominees.

Remember how Portable stated that if he does not win both categories in which he is nominated, it will be a major issue for whoever receives the awards.

The Headies organisers then notified the police of his threat and asked him to apologise for his comment else he would be disqualified.

He apologised in a video and noted that he issued the warning out of excitement.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 28-year-old singer shared a video showing him with a Headies brochure and interacting with officials.

He wrote;

“Street Ti Take Over 00 Officially all has been settled, @the_headies came around and we have settled all make una zeh nation family wait for voting link immediately it’s out you guys should show love and vote me”