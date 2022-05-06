Sit-At-Home: We Know Where Criminals Called Unknown Gunmen Are, They Are Not Agitators – Governor Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has sent a warning to gunmen terrorising the state and other parts of the southeast region that they will soon be harshly dealt with.

The governor, while addressing landlords on Thursday, said the so-called ‘unknown gunmen’ were not unknown as they claimed to be but were yet to be exposed because they were being pampered by landlords and other stakeholders.

He described them as criminals and not agitators, warning that they will soon be harshly dealt with by his government.

He admonished them to come out of hiding and embrace dialogue so the state can move forward.

He said; “Criminals kidnapping people for ransom, killings and destruction are not agitating but engaging in lucrative criminality. We know where these criminals are.

“It is better for them to repent, drop their arms and come for empowerment or else, we will come after them and when we come, no house, bush or forest inhabited by them will be spared. You cannot force people to stay at home without going to their various places of business, force our children not to go to school and call it agitation.



“It is not agitation, but a criminal activity and very soon, all those will be addressed.

“The task forces for the enforcement of traffic offences and stoppage of all forms of criminal activities will be established.”