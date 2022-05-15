Sokoto: Bishop Kukah Says He Is Safe, House Not Burnt As Curfew Commences

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, on Saturday said he is safe after protests rocked parts of Sokoto city over the detention of two persons linked to the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel.

In contrast to several internet accounts, the Bishop further stated that his home was not set on fire.

To restore order, the state government enforced a 24-hour curfew.

Kukah issued a message to Channels Television calling for calm and commending Governor Aminu Tambuwal for implementing the curfew so quickly.

During the protest, groups of youths led by some adults in the background, attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, destroying Church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat and vandalized a community bus parked within the premises, Kukah said.

“They were promptly dispersed by a team of Mobile Policemen before they could do further damage,” the statement added.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre located along Aliyu Jodi road and burnt down a bus within the premises.”

Kukah commended the security forces for promptly rising to the occasion to prevent further damage at our facilities, adding that no life was lost.