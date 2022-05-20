Sokoto: Tambuwal Lifts Curfew, Bans Procession

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.

He explained that the decision was taken after due consultation with relevant security agencies and stakeholders.

“Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby lift the curfew,” he said

The Governor however, urged the general public to be law abiding and remain peaceful at all times.

He stressed the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State.

He further banned all forms of processions in the State until further notice.

Governor Tambuwal thanked people in the State for their understanding in complying with the curfew.

The Governor had imposed a 24 hours curfew after a violent protest which led to the death of one person in the state.

The protesters were demanding the release of the two suspects arrested in connection to the murder of Deborah Samuel who was accused of blasphemy.