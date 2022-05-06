Some Members Can’t Eat Three Square Meal – Uche Maduagwu Blasts Tunde Bakare Over N100m Presidential Form

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has called out Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church.

Maduagwu condemned the pastor for buying N100 million All Progressives Congress presidential form.

Recall that we reported earlier that Pastor Tunde Bakare on Thursday, 5th May 2022 purchased the All Progressives Congress nomination and expression of interest forms.

Maduagwu who didn’t see anything right with Bakare purchasing the form, accused the pastor of being insensitive.

According to Maduagwu, many members of Tunde Bakare”s church have no jobs or can’t afford three square means yet wasted such an amount of money to buy presidential when if he’s not sure about being chosen by the party.

He said: “Dear pastor Tunde, this is so insensitive and repulsive, so many of your dedicated member have no jobs while so many can not even eat three square meal a day yet you carry 100 million go buy presidential form you know dem no fit choose you, is that not a clear definition of spiritual wastefulness?”

“Where you see that money? EFCC should invite you for questions, but for where, Na hardworking Obi Cubana, Mompha and Cubana Chiefpriest dem go dey wahala for spraying legitimate money. Dear pastor, to say this act Na disgrace to Christianity is understatement”.