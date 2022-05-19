Someone Is Using My Name To Do Scam On Twitter – Obi Cubana Alerts Netizens

By
Adefolahan Adesegun
-

Celebrated Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, affectionately called Obi Cubana has taken to his Instagram account to warn netizens not to interact with a Twitter account in his name as the user(s) if the account is impersonating him and scamming people with his name.

According to Obi Cubana, he is not on Twitter and does not transact any kind of business on social media. He went on to beg his followers to help flag the account down so that the account is taken down by Twitter before more harm is done to unsuspecting victims in his name.

“Someone has been using my name on Twitter to do a lot of SCAM!!! I AM NOT ON TWITTER!!!!!
I AM NOT ON TWITTER!!!!!!!! THIS IS NOT ME!!!! Obi_cubana is NOT ON TWITTER PLS!!!!

IT’S A FAKE PAGE!!! IT IS FRAUDULENT!!! PLS HELP ME REPORT THIS TWITTER PAGE!!!!

Thank you 🙏🙏🙏”, he wrote.

