‘Someone Should Caution Nkechi Blessing, She’s Becoming Disgusting’ – Sonia Ogiri Blows Hot

Actress, Sonia Ogiri has cautioned her colleague Nkechi Blessing to desist from her dirty verbal war with her ex, Opeyemi Falegan.

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan have been at logger heads spilling dirty details of what transpired in their relationship.

Ogiri, however, took to her Instagram page to ask her colleague to cease fire and stop embarrassing herself in the public space.

“THIS IS COMING FROM A PLACE OF LOVE ACTUALLY. NKECHI YOU CAN IGNORE YOUR EX. PLEASE CAN SOMEONE CLOSE TO NKECHI BLESSING CAUTION HER? IT IS TOO DISGUSTING. TOO MUCH INFORMATION. TOO MUCH DEFENDING. TOO MUCH OF EVERYTHING IS BAD. I AM WONDERING WHERE IS THE WORD SHAME AND DIGNITY?, ” SONIA OGIRI WROTE.

Recall that Nkechi Blessing while fighting dirty with her ex-lover, revealed that she doesn’t like wearing pants.

The movie star made this rather shocking and embarrassing revelation known while defending the accusations her ex lover, Opeyemi Falegan leveled against her.

Opeyemi Falegan had accused Nkechi Blessing of being unhygienic, even to the extent of wearing one pant for three days.

In a swift response Nkechi revealed that since she was 18, she hasn’t worn panties for reasons best known to her.