Soyinka Visits Igboho In Benin Republic

On Sunday, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka met with Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Ighoho, a Yoruba Nation campaigner.

A photo of Igboho with Nobel laureate and leader of Yoruba self-determination organisation, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Banji Akintoye, was released by Sokinya’s media office in Abuja, confirming the visit.

What happened at the meeting, however, could not be determined.

This comes around five weeks after Akintoye confirmed the Benin Republic’s release of Ighoho.

He was suspected of stockpiling arms to destabilize Nigeria after the Department of State Services (DSS) proclaimed him wanted. The separatist leader, on the other hand, categorically disputed the charge.

Igboho fled Ibadan in July 2021 and sought refuge in a neighboring Francophone country.

On July 19, 2021, while boarding a flight to Germany, he was apprehended by Interpol at a Benin airport.

Igboho was released on medical grounds after spending nearly nine months in a prison facility in the Benin Republic. Yomi Aliyyu, his lead lawyer, has ruled out the chance of his client returning to Nigeria anytime soon.