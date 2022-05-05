Stop Gossiping Like A Market Woman – Queen Nwokoye Slams Troll Who Referred To Her As Asaba Actress

Queen Nwokoye

Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye lambasted a troll who called her an Asaba actress.

Queen took a swipe at the critic on Twitter on Wednesday after the latter said she was an Asabawood star and not a Nollywood actress.

While criticising Queen’s performance in a movie, the tweep identified as Josiah Japheth wrote: “You said Queen Nwokoye and you said Nollywood, that one is in Asabawood na. Please let’s be knowing the difference.”

Offended by the statement, Queen Nowkoye slammed Josiah saying that the least actor in Asaba is way better than him. She also called him an ‘insignificant element’.

“And this one thinks saying I am Asabawood is an insult ROTFL. If only you know. Trust me, the least WORKING Asaba actor is wayyyy better than you. Shebi because person no de blow her trumpet, crickets go just de chirp anyhow. Insignificant element,” the Ada Mbano star replied.

Reacting, the critic wrote: “Aunty I’m not the cause of the poor quality of movies y’all churn out that those Asaba studios. Chill. Good that you have money and don’t blow trumpet. But use that money and make better Films… Or cricket go continue to give their opinions. Rest.”



“It is only in naija that someone will be parading himself as an actor without a single movie to his credit. My boy, the people those movies are meant for do not mind the quality. REST. Go and watch the ones that meet your taste in movies and stop gossiping like a market woman,” Queen fired back.