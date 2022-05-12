Strike: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari Meets ASUU Today

Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, will today meet with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and other registered trade unions in Nigerian universities.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is reportedly at the behest of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over the ongoing strike by the university lecturers.

Also Read: ASUU Strike: Don’t Disrupt Political Activities, Lawan Appeals To Students

ASUU had, on Monday, extended its roll-over strike which started on February 14 by another 12 weeks.

Its demands include the funding of the revitalisation of public universities, the Earned Academic Allowances, the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System.

The spokesman of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, Oshundun said Gambari would chair the meeting.