Strike: FG, ASUU To Meet On Thursday

The federal government has scheduled a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for Thursday.

The details of the meeting were contained in a letter from the office of the ministry of labour and employment, which was addressed to various stakeholders on Wednesday.

Also Read: ASUU Strike: Students Cannot Endure Another 12 Weeks – Gani Adams To FG

According to the letter dated May 11 and signed by C.C. Dike, special adviser (technical) to the labour minister, the meeting will hold at the banquet hall in the state house at 4pm.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president, also confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday.