Sultan Declares Monday Eid-el-Fitr

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has declared Monday as the day for the celebration of eid-el Fitr.

The national moon sighting committee disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday night.

The Sultan’s confirmation signals the beginning of Shawwal and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Monday 2nd May as the first day of Shawwal. No positive sighting claims were received from members of the National moon sighting committee and other Emirates,” the moon sighting committee posted on Twitter.