“Summer Body Without Money Is Better Than Obesity” – Uche Maduagwu Blasts Cubana Chief Priest

Popular Nollywood actor and influencer, Uche Maduagwu has blasted celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest after he made a comment about having a summer body.

The Cubana Chief Priest shared an image of himself having a swell time and hinted that having a summer body is practically useless if you don’t posses the cash to enjoy the summer.

Reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu wrote:

“My brother, Health is the biggest wealth. Yes it is good to get summer money, but what us the essence of summer money when summer obesity is dancing Zazu for your body? Ask any doctor and they will advice that obesity is not fashionable. Bro work out more so you can enjoy all your summer zobo money”