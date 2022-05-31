Tems Bags Another Platinum Record In US

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, has bagged another platinum record in the United States of America.

The track, ‘Wait for U’ by Future which featured Tems and Canadian rapper Drake, has now sold over one million units (1,000,000) in the United States of America.

The track is credited as the fastest collaboration in 2022 to become a platinum record.

This is a follow to her first RIAA platinum record as a guest artist on Wizkid’s “Essence”.