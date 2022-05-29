‘The Goal Is To Make Nigeria Better,’ Peter Obi Advises Supporters Against Personal Attacks

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, has advised his supporters in the country to avoid personal attacks on perceived political opponents.

He gave the advice in a series of tweets on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle, saying it was wrong to do so.

Obi, a political gladiator vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, thanked his supporters for their support.

Also Read: Saraki Congratulates Atiku, Thanks Supporters

He did, however, urge them to adopt a sportsmanlike attitude and avoid name-calling or personal attacks on other aspirants and candidates.

According to the presidential hopeful, the common goal should be to improve Nigeria, and elections do not need to be contentious in order for a winner to emerge.