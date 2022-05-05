‘The More The Merrier’ — Tinubu Speaks On Number Of APC Presidential Hopefuls

Presidential hopeful of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has stated that the growing number of people seeking the party’s presidential ticket is good for democracy.

The former Lagos state governor said this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tinubu, who met with the president at his official residence, stated that the trend is in the best interest of the country.

“The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve and Nigeria,” he said.

“It’s all about service, it’s nothing else. Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.

“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that.”

Tinubu said the ruling party would remain intact and united after its presidential primary, noting that President Buhari has shown that he is in support of a transparent democratic process.