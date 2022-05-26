Three Special Casinos on Board Cruise Ships

It should come as no surprise that gambling can’t just be done on land or at non GamStop casinos only. Casino boats were created decades ago, partly to avoid the strict gambling rules that apply on land. Today there are many mega ships where thousands of people spend their holidays. There is more than enough space on board for entertainment, and of course a fully-fledged casino cannot be missed. We talk about three special cruise ships where people can gamble and play casino games.

Allure of the Seas Cruise Casino

Completed in 2007, Allure of the Seas is one of the largest passenger ships in the world. It is not without reason that the construction cost more than 1.2 billion dollars. With more than 6,000 people on board, the Allure of the Seas casino is also one of the most impressive to be found at sea. A Monte Carlo-esque ambiance has been chosen in the onboard Casino Royale, and the surface area of this gambling paradise is over 1,600 square meters. There are over 500 slot machines. Slot machines and table games such as blackjack and roulette are of course not missing!

Carnival Vista With Millions of Prizes

There is a casino on each of Carnival Cruises’ 25 boats, but the one on Carnival Vista is arguably the most beautiful of them all. There are over 200 slot machines and more than 22 tables where casino games such as poker and baccarat can be played. On average 112 spins are made on the slot machines every second aboard a Carnival Cruises boat. Several years ago, the company paid out more than a million dollars in prizes in total, with various gambling tournaments on board. You can also have a pizza delivered, so you don’t have to leave your slot machine for a moment.

Escape the Country Life on the Norwegian Escape

The total of fifteen ships of the cruise company Norwegian have more than 2800 slot machines on board. There are even cruise ships with two casinos, so smokers and non-smokers alike can enjoy the gambling halls. Norwegian Escape tops the list in volume, with over 300 slot machines and 28 gaming tables. There are even VIP tables where you can bet for $5,000. When you consider that the Norwegian Escape departs in Miami and travels along the Bahamas and other Caribbean islands, this boat is more than worth a visit, especially for lovers of casino games!

The Specifics of Gambling on a Cruise Ship

While there are many similarities between visiting a regular land-based casino and gambling on a cruise ship, there are also some notable differences.

Many Tournaments on Board Cruise Ship

One of the things that stands out in the casino on a cruise ship is the amount of tournaments. This is probably the case, among other things, to teach new players the casino games and to create a sense of togetherness among those on board the cruise. The buy-in is often quite low, but there is regularly a considerable amount to be won.

There are several cruise lines that give away a million or more in top prizes a year. It also regularly happens that the winner of a tournament receives a free ticket for a new cruise, or that, for example, access to a larger tournament in a land-based casino can be won. Because there is of course a limited number of candidates on board, you as an experienced gambler will have a good chance of winning here.

Deviant Games

Because of the diverse audience on cruise ships, there is often a different selection of games in the casino on a cruise ship. In addition to, for example, poker and roulette, there are therefore also board games such as Monopoly and fairground games such as grab machines in the casino on the gigantic boats. This so that even people who have no experience in the casino still have a recognizable and fun game to play.

Limited Casino Hours

At sea, different rules and laws apply than in the various countries that cruise ships call at. As a result, the casinos on board often have to close when the cruise docks in a place where gambling is prohibited, such as the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia. This should not be a problem, because as a visitor you naturally also want to visit these beautiful places on land. Nevertheless, it is worth paying attention if, for example, you are fanatically working on a video slot and suddenly have to stop gambling.

Loyalty Programs on Board

Usually you can pay for everything on board the cruise ship with your key card. This is also the case in the casino. In addition, the more you gamble, the more benefits you can get from other onboard services. For example, it regularly happens that with every dollar or euro you bet in the casino, you get points, which you can then use to do other fun activities on board. So you not only have a chance to win nice amounts, but you can still take advantage of an advantage even if you don’t win much!

There Is Daylight in the Casino

A final striking point is that, unlike in almost all land-based casinos, daylight can be seen in the casino on board a cruise ship. This allows you to keep an idea of ​​the time and you will not sit unnoticed for hours on end. So cozy, since there are more than enough other things to do on a cruise ship!