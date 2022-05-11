Tinubu: I’d Banish Hunger, Reset Nigeria’s Prosperity If Elected President

Presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has stated that he will work to tackle hunger if he becomes Nigeria’s next president.

Tinubu said this on Tuesday in Gombe when he visited the palace of Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, the Emir of Gombe.

Tinubu, who was in Gombe to meet APC delegates on his presidential ambition, also stated that part of his focus, if elected president, would be to provide an environment in which Nigerians can thrive.

“If elected as the president of Nigeria, and Insha Allah, I will be, I will work with the successful governors to make things better,” he said.

“We will work and banish hunger. We will work and reset Nigeria’s prosperity, so that all of us will enjoy the reward of our labour in this country.”