Tinubu: If I Am Elected President, Edo Will Become As Beautiful As Lagos

Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, who is running for president of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claims that if elected, he can make Edo state as “beautiful” as Lagos.

He made the remarks during a meeting with APC delegates in Edo state on Saturday, ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Adams Oshiomhole, former APC national chairman, and Ize Iyamu, the party’s candidate in the 2020 Edo governorship race, were present during the meeting.

Speaking on his ambitions for the state, Tinubu, who claimed he wouldn’t be able to stay as long as he’d like, said that the APC will win the next governorship race.

Also Read: Udom: My Presidential Bid Not Do-Or-Die Affair — I’ll Accept God’s Choice

“I’ll deliver my message through Adam and the message will not disappoint you. We are still going to fight further. Don’t worry. We are with you. You will not walk alone,” he said.

“I have to rush back for the good of us all. It’s either I come back another day or we wait until you come to Abuja.

“I am going to do our job, in our interest, for the sake of all of us, our country and for the benefit and prosperity of all of us.

“Nobody can supercede the work of the Almighty; you cannot be superior to the work of God.

“One thing I can assure you is this: Do you want Edo back? As the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will give Edo back to you. Edo will turn to a beautiful [state] — if not more beautiful — [and] will be equal to Lagos. Be assured of that.”