Tinubu: Other Presidential Hopefuls Lack The Brain I Used To Develop Lagos

Bola Tinubu, a presidential hopeful for the All Progressives Congress (APC), claims to be the only one with the necessary experience to lead Nigeria.

He announced this on Friday, ahead of the upcoming presidential primary, while speaking to APC delegates at the Niger government house in Minna, the state capital.

Tinubu further said that his experience as governor of Lagos has prepared him to lead Nigeria to prosperity.

“I am the only one running for the president of our great country. I don’t know where others are running to. I am the only one who knows the road to prosperity of the country,” he said.

“I am a better candidate because of my track record. I have produced many people, starting from councillors, house of assembly members, senate, reps, and governors, yet they are pointing accusing fingers at me.

“We will join hands to rebuild Nigeria of our dream. Don’t bother about them. I am the only one in the race. Follow me; I will not mislead you. I’m the only one with the knowledge and the brain to think for Nigeria.

“I have the confidence, I have done it in Lagos and I will do better for Nigeria.

“It takes thinkers to provide security and a doer will look at economic prosperity and turn it around, We must leave our children and grandchildren with a good educational structure, not to roam on the streets.

“I have what it takes, which is smartness. I am better than all of them because they lack the brain that I used to rebuild Lagos.”