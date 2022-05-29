Toyin Lawani Calls Out Caroline Hutchings; Accuses Her Sleeping With Her Ex Husband And Wrecking Her Marriage

Toyin Lawani, a popular fashionista and celebrity designer, has accused actress Caroline Hutchings of sleeping with her ex-husband.

The two have been exchanging words on Twitter for a long time, with Toyin Lawani insisting that the actress slept with her husband, Aremo.

Caroline wrecked her marriage, which resulted in her and her daughter being kicked out of their home, according to the celebrity designer who had a child with her ex husband, Aremo.

Lawani described the actress as a chronic liar who would look someone in the eyes and still lie, spilling that she had introduced her to a friend who she still slept with and would have ruined his marriage if he hadn’t fled to the UK.

See some of her posts below:

“Facts still remain, you slept with him. Stop covering your tracks with lies and lie on your child we were not friends, you never slept on my bed..never cooked food in my house, never cried on my shoulder and never grassed me out. While I protected you”.

God knows no such thing happened, carried ur name? My dear I’m sure Miss won’t even back up this lies, they all know the truth about what you did & got caught & I had nothing to do with it, even if I was the one who introduced u to the guy, girl bye, facts you ruined my relationship”

“Stop normalizing my relationship I was engaged mofo and you ruined it, I was chased out with my daughter, my stores were taken from me, I had no clothes on my back cause of u fking wicked bastaaaard, cause I was covering up for you, I was beaten black and blue, you evil wittttch”