Tunde Bakare Officially Declares For Presidency

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has formally launched his candidacy for the 2023 presidential election.

On Monday, the presidential hopeful announced his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria next year at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja’s Central Business District.

Bakare stated during his address that if elected president, his government would be centered on four well-planned areas of focus.

My government, he claims, will fulfill four tasks as president: Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and Possibilities.

He said, “Today, I am offering myself to close the distance between the Nigerian reality and every Nigerian dream; to unlock the power of public policy to accelerate transformation; to infuse our young people with a surge of hope for what is possible; to roll my sleeves up and work to solve Nigeria’s most intractable problems; to build a cutting-edge nation at the forefront of innovation; to create a new dynamic of belonging in which everyone has a seat and a say; I am committed to the realisation of A New Nigeria for Every Nigerian in my lifetime.

“This is why I am formally announcing that I am running for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.”

The cleric stated that he understands the pains of Nigerians better and that informed his decision to contest next year’s election.

“I stand here before you today mindful of the realities, but hopeful enough to offer myself as a bridge; a bridge connecting the dreams of our founding patriots to the highway of every Nigerian dream; the ones deferred and the ones you still wake up to each morning; a bridge between today’s Nigeria and the one you know is possible. I stand here today to acknowledge that the realisation of my dreams was facilitated by Nigeria.”