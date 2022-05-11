Tweeps Excited As Davido Teases Fans With Snippet Of New Song

Multiple award-winning singer, Davido, has set his fans in a frenzy mode as he has teased them with a snippet of his new song, Stand Strong, which will be on his next album.

The Fia singer in a series of tweets mentioned that his next album means a lot to him as it speaks of his ten-year journey in the music industry.

“This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one is for everyone out there holding it up.

“I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really? For the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where every day is a battle but I have no option but to STAND STRONG. I present to you the first single off my next album,” the singer said.

Music executive, Bankulli via his Twitter handle, @bankulli shared a video snippet of the music session and captioned it, “After 3 cancelled flights same day somehow We showed up in LA @jasonwhiteco and The Samples family on the ground waiting – I believed at some point the spirit of God showed up at that session #STANDSTRONG is a beautiful song by @davido(#001).”

Commending the new song by Davido, ace disc jockey, DJ Neptune tweeted, “That new @davido go sweet for headphones or deck with surround system. Those backups sounding crazy.” (sic)

The Twitter user @jayythedope simply opined that Davido would win a Grammy award soon. “Davido is bagging that Grammy soon, you saw it here first,” the Twitter user wrote.