Uche Maduagwu Gives Davido 3 Months To Pay Chioma’s Bride Price

Actor cum influencer, Uche Maduagwu has said that he’d ask the police to arrest Davido if he doesn’t pay Chioma’s bride price.

The thespian who appears to be tired of Davido’s ‘off and on’ love has decided to give him a deadline to seal his marriage with Chioma Rowland.

According to Uche, Davido can either marry her or stand aside for another person to marry her; he needs to ‘stand strong’ for his ‘assurance’, he says.

An excerpt from his post reads:

“I GO PETITION THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE TO ARREST 0.B.0 IF HE NO PAY CHIOMA #BRIDEPRICE IN 3 MONTHS TIME, PLEASE NOBODY SHOULD BEG ME BECAUSE | HAVE ALREADY MADE UP MY MIND ON THIS MATTER. THIS IS SO WRONG, YOU DEY CHOP HER DELICIOUS FOOD ALL THE TIME”