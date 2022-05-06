Umahi: South-East Should Produce Next President If Other Regions Truly Seek Equity

The governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, believes that the south-east should produce the next president in the interests of justice, equity, and fairness.

During a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the zone on Friday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, the governor remarked.

Umahi, a presidential hopeful, stated political reasons were used to ensure that the south-west produced the president in 1999, and that if other southern regions sincerely favor equity, the south-east should win the presidential ticket in 2023.

“The south producing the presidency is a moral question which should be answered by its components,” Umahi said.

“I thank a leader of the middle belt forum and chief Ayo Adebanjo from the south-west, as well as chief Edwin Clark from the south-south over their views on a south-east president.

“The south-east should produce the president if other zones of the south are truly seeking equity, fairness and justice.

“When it comes to our turn whatever wrong we have committed, the same political consideration should be applied to ensure equity and fairness.

“It will be difficult for the south-east to continue to be short-changed and continue voting for those who cannot vote for us.”