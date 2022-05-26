‘Unknown Gunmen’ Behind South East Violence Are Igbo – Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra has stated that majority of the “unknown gunmen” behind the high rate of violence in the state are Igbo.

Speaking while declaring curfew in seven Local Government Areas of the state, Soludo condemned the activities of the troublemakers.

He said the curfew would remain in place until peace is restored.

“Let us be very clear. These criminals causing mayhem in Anambra, albeit of disparate groups and gangs, are Igbos (dominantly from other South East states) whose real objective is lucrative criminality and foisting their idolatrous religion on the region.

“Unfortunately, every criminal gang (including cult groups) claims to be a “liberation movement”, making it difficult to differentiate between any genuine agitators from criminals. Unfortunately also, the criminals now dominate the space,” he said.

According to him, Anambra is the prime target because it is the most lucrative location for kidnapping for ransom in the South East.

He also stated that with their immense propaganda machine funded largely by their sponsors from abroad, they have tried everything to indoctrinate the people with all kinds of false emotive narratives, and divert attention from their real objectives.

According to him, they claimed to be “fighting for the people”, and yet randomly kill the same people, destroying their livelihood, and stopping their children from going to school.