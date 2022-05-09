Veteran Actress Genevieve Nnaji Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram (Details)

Nollywood Veteran, Genevieve Nnaji has joined the league of celebrities who want a fresh start on Instagram as she deletes all her photos on the platform.

The actress has been in the news in recent times for different reasons.

Genevieve, some weeks back, trended online for not attending Rita Dominic’s wedding and also not sharing the actress’ photo on her page to congratulate her.

Also, The actress who clocked 43 recently, is yet to make a post about her birthday. Her absence however raised some concerns from her lovers who are worried over the absence of the veteran actress on social media.

A recent check on her Instagram page shows all her pictures and posts gone.

Whatever the reason for the sudden removal of all her posts on Instagram, Genevieve has a lot of stories to tell her fans.

SEE SCREENSHOT OF HER IG ACCOUNT AND PREVIOUS POSTS BELOW