Vote Aspirant That Believes In Nigeria, Akpabio Tells Kano APC Delegates

Sen. Godswill Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has advised Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to vote for an aspirant who believes in Nigeria.

He made the appeal during a meeting with Kano APC delegates on Sunday.

Akpabio encouraged the delegates to question anyone who comes to solicit their votes if he truly believes in Nigeria. He stated that, unlike some of the other candidates, he believes in Nigeria.

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio, defined himself as a really detribalised Nigerian who is always fighting for the country’s advancement and prosperity.

“I have given free education while a governor to both indigenes and non-indigenes of Akwa Ibom. The people of Kano have benefited from this,” he said