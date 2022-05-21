“We Are Struggling” – Kunle Afod’s Wife Opens Up About Faking Their Lifestyle

Wife of movie producer and actor, Kunle Afod, Desola Afod, has opened up about their financial struggle.

Confirming that life is not all rosy for them as a family of six, Deola Afod via Instagram moments ago, revealed that, unlike other celebrities, her family doesn’t fake an expensive lifestyle and despite not having it all, they are happy.

She assured herself that God will eventually let things fall into place for them when the time is right.

The mother of four boys wrote

“We don’t fake our lifestyle, we are struggling and happy at the same time ..we know things will fall into place all in God s time. Thank you, GOD, for everything”

In another post, she wrote “We plenty wey no get money so don’t kill yourself”