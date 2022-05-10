“We Were So Carefree And Happy” – Don Jazzy’s Ex-Wife On Their Marriage

Michelle Jackson, the ex-wife of popular music promoter and MAVIN boss, Don Jazzy, has fondly recounted their time together.
During an interview, the US-based Nigerian pointed out how she enjoyed being married to Don Jazzy despite occasional conflicts and misunderstandings.
“We were so carefree and happy, I don’t think we had so much baggage that maybe I would have now.
“It was just fun and of course, every relationship has its ups and downs. We’d probably fight a while and then we would be cool again.
“Honestly I know that at that particular age, there were so many things that could have gone wrong, but for the most part of our marriage a lot of things went right and we were just cool, we were easy.
“He’s very down to earth, very cool. We flowed mehn, we flowed.”