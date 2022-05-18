‘We Won’t Allow Looters Govern In Kwara State’, Gov AbdulRahman

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that he would not allow the state to be governed by those that would loot the state again.

He made this remark on Tuesday when National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu met with APC delegates at the Banquet Hall opposite Kwara State Government House, Ilorin.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Emir Of Ilorin Snubs Saraki, Endorses Tinubu

He said, “We are going to work together because we will not go back to the time of the termite, we cannot allow the state to be governed by fools.”

“We are trying to achieve in Kwara State what Asiwaju achieved in Lagos State in the areas of Education, civil servants’ welfare, and internally generated revenue. We have started by revamping the basic education sector and full payment of the N30,000 minimum wage”