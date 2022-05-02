We’ve Paid N8.4bn Workers’ Deductions, Loans – Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration has paid N8.4 billion out of the N14.4 billion owed workers from deductions and loans, assuring that effort was on to settle the outstanding balance of N6 billion.

The governor who disclosed this at this during the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, said the state government would look into the non-payment of leave allowance spanning seven years, as well as issues surrounding the contributory pension law.

He said his administration had begun settling gratuity arrears with the release of N500m every quarter, adding that a total of N2.5bn had been released so far to pay the senior citizens.

The state’s Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Akeem Lasisi, in his address, decried the non-availability of power supply despite a huge amount spent on turn-around maintenance, as well as the current strike by university teachers.

On his part, the state’s Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole, stressed the need for government to always consider workers welfare as a priority, adding that the present socio-economic predicament in the country was affecting the people negatively.