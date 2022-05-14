What is Post-Secondary Education, and Why Do We Need It?

Post-secondary education, also called higher or tertiary education, is an optional level of schooling beyond what is required by law. University apprenticeships are the most common examples, but community colleges, vocational schools, and trade programs also qualify. People generally choose to pursue this type of education to enter the workforce with vocational training that can improve their chances of advancement and allow them to work in a field they care about.

Here are some of the characteristics of post-secondary education:

OPTIONAL NATURE

One of the most defining characteristics of post-secondary education is optional. Different countries have different rules about the school, but children in most places must attend classes for at least a certain amount of time. The education system in most countries is broken down by level: kindergarten or elementary school is for young children, while middle school, elementary school, or high school is for those in their early teens. Most high school programs are referred to as “secondary” education. Post-secondary training, then, is what comes next. Students in many places have no choice for high school, but college studies are always something left to individual discretion.

DO PEOPLE NEED POST-SECONDARY EDUCATION?

One of the main reasons people choose to continue their education is to improve their career prospects. Higher-paying jobs require advanced degrees or specialty certificates that can only be obtained through dedicated training. Sometimes people enroll in specific courses as a way to enter a particular field, such as someone who wants to go to law school or become an electrician. Others see higher education as a gateway to opportunities in general and take a variety of courses that will make them more marketable as thinkers and workers in different fields.

UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMS

Undergraduate learning generally takes place on college campuses, either in person or online. Most countries support a limited number of so-called “public” universities, which tend to be large research institutions. Students may also choose to attend smaller private schools. There is usually a difference in cost. Private schools tend to be more expensive; there can also be significant differences in student body size, quality of life, and campus culture. Studies at public or private universities typically last four years and culminate in a bachelor of arts or bachelor of science degree.

Students who are unsure which type of post-secondary education is best for them can start at a community college, usually, a two-year program leading to an associate's degree. This type of degree is often applicable to a bachelor's degree and has value on its own. Many entry-level jobs require an associate's degree to demonstrate basic knowledge and some level of higher education.

TRADE AND VOCATIONAL SCHOOLS

Students hoping to begin working in specific trade areas (auto mechanics, for example, or plumbing) often attend vocational schools to learn the skills necessary for success. While most college programs focus on broad topics and help students think of big ideas, trade and vocational programs are generally devoted to particular areas and, as a result, tend to be much shorter, often taking only one or two years to complete. Degrees are rare in these cases, but graduates often earn certificates and sometimes local licenses.

GRADUATES

Many of the most prestigious professional careers require quite a bit of graduate learning. People who want to become doctors, lawyers, or other professionals, such as architects and business leaders, often need to pursue master’s or even doctoral work. All of these programs are part of the larger post-secondary educational space. How long they take varies by field, but most require at least a year after the bachelor’s degree and can take much longer in some cases.

FINANCIAL AND OTHERS CONSIDERATIONS

One of the most significant drawbacks of post-secondary education is its cost, followed closely by the time it takes to commit to most programs. Some countries underwrite all or part of college costs for qualified students, but this is not universal. Private schools often have very high tuition and fees. Most will market themselves as a long-term investment, arguing that students who graduate tend to find better-paying jobs, balancing the initial high costs over time. In some fields, this is true, but students should carefully weigh their career ambitions against the cost of getting there before investing too much.

Many people choose to take out loans to pay for their post-secondary education. Scholarships and grants are also available for some students who cannot afford to pay all the costs upfront. Most loans and deferred payment plans require students to pay interest, which can often significantly increase the amount owed.

Time considerations are also important, particularly for students with families or work responsibilities. It often takes a lot of energy to concentrate and devote to college-level courses. The rise of online classes and evening and executive programs on many campuses has helped make it easier for people to take courses on a more flexible schedule. However, it is still essential for students to be realistic about how much time higher education will take.

CONCLUSION

As we see, post-secondary education is not mandatory, but it is essential if you want to grow as a professional, master new skills, to master the theoretical basis. It is also a great chance to make new acquaintances and expand your social circle. And also, if you are sincerely interested in some business and want to deepen the existing knowledge.