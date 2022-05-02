Why every woman must accept polygamy – Actress, Lisar Kanu

Nollywood actress, Lisar Kanu has hailed actor Yul Edochie for taking a second wife while stating why every woman must accept polygamy.

In a lengthy video shared on her Instagram page, the thespian noted that a lot of women advocate for one man, one woman whereas in a real sense it is impossible.

She added that monogamy is simply a mirage as men naturally cannot be satisfied with one woman alone and the female folks need to accept this bitter truth.

She further averred that it is hypocritical for a woman to think that she can have her man to herself only because he must surely have some side chics.

The actress also spoke on the baby mama trend and lauded Yul Edochie for marrying Judy Austin after he got her pregnant. According to her, this is an indication that he’s a real man.