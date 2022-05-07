Why I Accepted Mr Eazi’s Marriage Proposal – Temi Otedola

Weeks after announcing her surprising engagement, Nigerian actress, Temi Otedola, has opened up on why she agreed to be engaged to Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi.

The amiable daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, who is a younger sister to DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola made the disclosure during an interview with Beat FM on Friday.

Temi who also talked about her wedding plans said she agreed to marry Eazi because she feels a sense of peace with him; a feeling that she hadn’t experienced with anyone else.

Temi noted that she couldn’t describe how she felt when she was around the singer.

She said, “It’s not something about him. It’s just a feeling; a sense of peace I can’t feel with anyone else.

“It’s feeling like you’ve found your best friend, your person, and your soulmate. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s just like home.”

She also noted that she hasn’t started wedding plans yet but she was already saving pictures of wedding items on her phone.

The actress added, “I feel like before you start planning for the wedding, you can just enjoy being engaged. I just enjoy that. That’s great. I miss my fiancé but it’s all good.”

The singer had set the Internet agog last month when he proposed to Temi.