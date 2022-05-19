Why I Feel Sorry For Women Praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo Says As She Finally Opens Up About Her Problem With Sabinus

Kemi Olunloyo has dismissed the comedy skits of Sabinus and Mr. Macaroni.

The 57-year-old in her recent tweet said she dislikes the style of comedy of the duo because they tend to ‘denigrate women’.

She said: “Sabinus and Macaroni skits is about Denigrating the female s*x “.

She revealed that she is not a fan of the online comedians as their skits are tasteless to her and only belittles women.

In a now-deleted tweet, the journalist added that she feels sorry for young ladies who praise them and look up to them for entertainment.

“I feel sorry for young ladies praising their tasteless comedy”, Kemi said.

This tweet was dropped after Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus won the online social content creators’ award category of the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

